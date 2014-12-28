FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ronson and Mars funk their way back to top UK music chart
December 28, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ronson and Mars funk their way back to top UK music chart

Liisa Tuhkanen

1 Min Read

Music producer Mark Ronson leaves the funeral service for Amy Winehouse at a cemetery in north London July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - English DJ Mark Ronson returned to the coveted number one spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with his track “Uptown Funk”, featuring U.S. singer Bruno Mars, the Official Charts Company said.

The single, made for Ronson’s upcoming fourth studio album “Uptown Special”, also broke Britain’s all-time streaming record by racking up almost 2.5 million audio streams over the last seven days.

Last week’s chart topper, TV talent show winner Ben Haenow’s “Something I Need” slipped to second place, while British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” held at number three.

Sheeran also had success in the album chart, which his second disc “X” topped for the twelfth non-consecutive week, ahead of Sam Smith’s “In the Lonely Hour” and Olly Murs’ “Never Been Better”.

Editing by Rosalind Russell

