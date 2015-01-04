FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars keep top spot in UK music chart
January 4, 2015

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars keep top spot in UK music chart

Music producer Mark Ronson leaves the funeral service for Amy Winehouse at a cemetery in north London July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - English DJ Mark Ronson kept his top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with “Uptown Funk,” featuring U.S. singer Bruno Mars, the Official Charts Company said.

It is the third non-consecutive week at number one for the track, which also set a streaming record for the second week running with more than 2.5 million audio streams over the past seven days.

Philip George, a 21-year-old DJ, was the highest new entry at number two, with his debut release “Wish You Were Mine.” Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” held firm in third place.

In the albums chart, singer-songwriter George Ezra’s “Wanted On Voyage” returned to number one three months after it first topped the charts, pushing Sheeran’s “X” into second place. Sam Smith’s “In The Lonely Hour” slid one spot to third.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Larry King

