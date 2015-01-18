FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mark Ronson racks up fifth week at top of UK music chart
#Music News
January 18, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mark Ronson racks up fifth week at top of UK music chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - English DJ Mark Ronson and Hawaii-born singer Bruno Mars topped the British singles chart for a fifth week on Sunday with their single “Uptown Funk”, the Official Charts Company said.

Ronson’s track was streamed more than 2.45 million times to listeners over the Internet in the last seven days, the charts firm said.

Philip George held onto second place with “Wish You Were Mine” while “Take Me to Church” by Hozier rose two places to third. “Up” by Olly Murs and “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran came in fourth and fifth respectively.

In the album charts, “Wanted on Voyage” by George Ezra rose two places to number one - the fourth time the English singer-songwriter’s album has held the number one spot.

Ed Sheeran’s “X” was unmoved in second place while “In the Lonely Hour” by Sam Smith dropped to third place. “1989” by Taylor Swift charted in fourth place and Hozier’s eponymous debut album completed the top five.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Rosalind Russell

Reporting by William James; Editing by Rosalind Russell
