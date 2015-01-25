FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mark Ronson achieves UK music charts double
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 25, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mark Ronson achieves UK music charts double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Mark Ronson arrives for the UK premiere of "Mortdecai" at Leicester Sqaure in London January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - English DJ and producer Mark Ronson on Sunday became the first act of 2015 to top both the British singles and album charts at the same time, the Official Charts Company said.

Ronson’s track “Uptown Funk”, featuring Hawaii-born singer Bruno Mars, took the top spot for a sixth week, while his fourth studio album “Uptown Special” was a new entry in the number one spot.

U.S. singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor was the highest climber in the singles chart, jumping 48 places to number two with “Lips Are Movin’” and leaving Hozier’s “Take Me To Church” a non-mover in third place.

In the album charts, Fall Out Boy were a new entry in second place with “American Beauty/American Psycho”, outsold by Ronson by less than 1,900 copies. Ed Sheeran’s “X” and Sam Smith’s “In The Lonely Hour” both dropped one spot to third and fourth respectively.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.