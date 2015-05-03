FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Blur claim sixth number one album with 'The Magic Whip'
May 3, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Blur claim sixth number one album with 'The Magic Whip'

LONDON (Reuters) - British band Blur hit the top of the UK album chart on Sunday with “The Magic Whip”, the group’s first number one album in 12 years, the Official Charts Company said.

Nearly 24 years since their debut album, Blur saw off Taylor Swift’s “1989” and James Bay’s “Chaos and the Calm”, which placed second and third respectively. Former number one “Stages” by Josh Groban charted in fourth, ahead of “Title” by Meghan Trainor.

In the singles chart, Felix Jaehn’s remix of “Cheerleader” by Omi overtook “See you Again” by Wiz Khalifa to win the top spot, after a tight race decided by just over 1,000 total sales.

New entry “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen charted in third position, with “Lean On” by Major Lazer in fourth and “Hold my Hand” by Jess Glynne at number five.

Reporting by William James; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
