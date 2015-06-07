FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florence and the Machine land third UK No.1 album
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 7, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Florence and the Machine land third UK No.1 album

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British band Florence and The Machine entered the album charts at number one on Sunday with “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful”, securing their third UK chart-topping album, the Official Charts Company said.

The album racked up combined sales of nearly 70,000 to hold off competition from fellow new entries “Act Two” by TV talent show-winners Collabro and “In Colour” by Jamie XX, which charted in second and third place respectively.

Another new entry, “Big Love” by veteran pop group Simply Red, came in fourth, ahead of “1989” by Taylor Swift.

Jason Derulo spent a second consecutive week at the top of the singles chart with “Want to Want Me”, ahead of “Somebody” by Natalie La Rose. A Felix Jaehn remix of “Cheerleader”, originally recorded by OMI, placed third ahead of Major Lazer’s “Lean On”.

Fifth place went to Skrillex, Diplo and Justin Bieber, with their collaboration “Where Are U Now”.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.