Britain's Muse score fifth number one album with 'Drones'

LONDON (Reuters) - British rock band Muse scored their fifth British number one album on Sunday when “Drones” went straight into the chart in the top spot, the Official Charts Company said.

The cut, which features the singles “Dead Inside” and “Mercy”, sold almost 73,000 copies, pushing Florence & the Machine’s “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” down one place to number two, and Collabro’s “Act Two” to number three.

Jason Derulo’s “Want To Want Me” was the top-selling single for the third consecutive week.

The track, which is Derulo’s fourth chart-topper following “In My Head” in 2010, “Don’t Wanna Go Home” in 2011 and “Talk Dirty” in 2013, ended the week with more than 11,000 sales over its nearest competitor, OMI’s “Cheerleader”, the Official Charts Company said.