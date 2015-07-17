FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Little Mix top UK singles chart with 'Black Magic'
#Entertainment News
July 17, 2015

Little Mix top UK singles chart with 'Black Magic'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the pop group Little Mix pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain June 06, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - “Black Magic,” the new single from Girl group Little Mix topped the British pop charts on Friday, their third No. 1 single since winning the 2011 series of ITV’s “X Factor” talent show,

Electronica trio Years and Years’ stayed at No.2 for a second week with “Shine” while “Are You With Me?” by Lost Frequencies was up one place at three, according to the Official Charts Company.

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt with Kimberly Anne entered the chart at number four with “Show Me Love”, while last week’s number one, DJ David Zowie’s “House Every Weekend” dropped to five.

In the album charts, Years and Years came in at No.1 with their debut album ”Communion,” pushing Ed Sheeran’s album “X” down to second place. James Bay’s “Chaos and the Calm” moved up one place to third.

Reporting by Lucy Mortlock; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
