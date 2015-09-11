FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Maiden top British album chart with 'Book of Souls'
#Entertainment News
September 11, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

Iron Maiden top British album chart with 'Book of Souls'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British heavy metal band Iron Maiden's lead vocalist and commercial pilot, Bruce Dickinson, delivers a speech during an Innovation, Creativity and Business Conference at the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at the airport of Santiago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran heavy metal rockers Iron Maiden topped the British charts on Friday with their 16th studio album “Book of Souls,” the Official Charts Company said.

The band, led by Bruce Dickinson, last topped the charts in summer 2010 with “The Final Frontier.”

British singer Jess Glynne’s “I Cry When I Laugh” held firm at Number 2 while last week’s Number 1 from The Weeknd, “The Beauty Behind The Madness,” slipped to third.

On the singles chart, London-based DJ Sigala scored his first No. 1 with “Easy Love.” Canada’s Justin Bieber was at two with “What do you Mean” and Jess Glynne at three with “Don’t be so Hard on Yourself.”

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden

