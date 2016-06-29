Rescuers find schoolchildren lost in Welsh mountains

LONDON (Reuters) - Police said rescuers had found 20 schoolchildren who had become lost on Wednesday in the Brecon Beacons, a mountainous area in Wales.

"We are pleased to confirm that following a search and rescue operation on the Brecon Beacons this afternoon, all 26 members of the party involved have been accounted for," a police spokesman said.

"It is also very pleasing that no one was injured, but as a precaution they are being taken to hospital to be checked."