10 months ago
UK and China agree closer ties between London and Shanghai stock markets
#Business News
November 10, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 10 months ago

UK and China agree closer ties between London and Shanghai stock markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (3rd L), opens the London Stock Exchange with Xavier Rolet, CEO (L) and joined by a banking and financial delegation from China, London, Britain November 10, 2016.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and China have agreed to press on with closer links between London and Shanghai's stock exchanges, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday after meeting Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai.

"Both exchanges will now work together to research and prepare implementation arrangements," Britain's finance ministry said.

Hammond, speaking at a news conference alongside Ma, said the financial services sector would act as a template for cooperation in other sectors.

China planned to grant British banks licenses to underwrite so-called panda bonds issued in China, and to gradually relax foreign ownership restrictions for fund managers and life insurance firms, Hammond added.

Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
