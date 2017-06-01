FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain urges United States to take climate change seriously
#Environment
June 1, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 3 months ago

Britain urges United States to take climate change seriously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants the United States to take a leading role on addressing climate change, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday but he would not be drawn on what his response would be if President Donald Trump pulls out of the Paris accord.

Trump is expected to say whether to keep the United States in a global pact to fight climate change, and a source close to the matter told Reuters said he was preparing to pull out of the Paris accord.

"We're not there yet. We continue to lobby the U.S. at all levels to continue to take climate change extremely seriously."

Johnson told Sky news.

He added that other countries such as India and China needed to make further progress on reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

