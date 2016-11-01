Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and his wife, Maria Clemencia Rodriguez de Santos, meet guests during a ceremonial welcome, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

LONDON Colombia wants to strengthen its trade and investment ties with Britain after the country leaves the European Union, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday.

Speaking to British lawmakers, Santos said British investment into Colombia would be able to grow when peace is achieved with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

Santos has promised to revive a peace plan even though Colombians narrowly rejected it in a referendum earlier this month and he said he hoped for a better and more legitimate deal after a national dialogue.

Many voters believed the plan was too lenient on the FARC guerrillas.

