FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Investor warns Britain's top firms not to ignore pay revolts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 16, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Investor warns Britain's top firms not to ignore pay revolts

Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn

2 Min Read

Workers walk in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain November 11, 2013.Eddie Keogh/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's top companies need to cut bonuses in response to shareholder revolts against senior executives' pay, the fund arm of insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) said in a letter to the top 350 firms in the UK.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) manages 853 billion pounds ($1.13 trillion) in assets and is one of the leading investors in most UK companies due to its many index-tracking products.

After a number of companies including BP (BP.L) and Smith & Nephew (SN.L) faced a revolt from shareholders over pay this year, LGIM said boards should consider the wider impact of executive pay, such as the general workforce, public perception, the economic climate and government bodies.

Any large voting opposition to pay proposals - greater than 20 percent - "should not be ignored", LGIM said.

LGIM said it would "encourage" firms to reduce short-term annual bonuses, with those in the region of 200 percent of salary reserved only for the largest global companies.

Growing investor anger at excessive pay packages led to the government giving shareholders a binding vote on a firm's three-year pay policy in 2013. LGIM timed its letter to influence firms as they plan new policies to run from 2017.

Ratcheting up the pressure, new Prime Minister Teresa May has said she plans to overhaul governance rules.

Data from the Office for National Statistics released this week showed a record 44.3 billion pounds was handed out in bonuses in the last financial year, beating the pre-financial crisis peak, led by payouts to bosses at non-financial firms.

Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.