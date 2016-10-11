Competitors seek to conquer all in conkers championships

LONDON (Reuters) - Armed with a conker and some string, competitors battled it out at the annual World Conker Championships in the English village of Southwick at the weekend.

In the games, each participant has no more than three strikes as they swing a conker tied to a string at an opponent's own conker, seeking to smash it.

This year's victors were Tom Dryden from Northamptonshire, who was named the men's World Conker Champion, while Lorna Clark from Oxford triumphed in the women's contest.

The competition, which began in 1965, aims to raise money for the blind and visually impaired.