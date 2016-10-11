FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Competitors seek to conquer all in conkers championships
October 10, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Competitors seek to conquer all in conkers championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Armed with a conker and some string, competitors battled it out at the annual World Conker Championships in the English village of Southwick at the weekend.

In the games, each participant has no more than three strikes as they swing a conker tied to a string at an opponent's own conker, seeking to smash it.

This year's victors were Tom Dryden from Northamptonshire, who was named the men's World Conker Champion, while Lorna Clark from Oxford triumphed in the women's contest.

The competition, which began in 1965, aims to raise money for the blind and visually impaired.

Reporting by Reuters Television; editing by Mark Heinrich

