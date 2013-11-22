FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England says to decide 'shortly' on Co-op probe
November 22, 2013 / 5:13 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of England says to decide 'shortly' on Co-op probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it would decide soon whether to undertake a formal probe into the Co-operative Bank CPBB_p.L, and welcomed a separate inquiry announced by Britain’s finance ministry.

British police have arrested the former chairman of the Co-operative Bank as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs, adding to pressure on the bank as investors consider plugging a $2.4 billion capital shortfall.

“The timing of the (finance ministry) investigation must not prejudice any other criminal or regulatory proceedings,” the BoE said in a statement.

“The Prudential Regulation Authority is already undertaking work to establish whether it should commence a formal enforcement investigation and expects to reach a conclusion shortly,” it added.

The PRA is the division of the Bank of England which since April has been responsible for day-to-day regulation of banks to ensure they are well-run.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg

