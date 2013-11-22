UK Treasury orders independent inquiry into Co-op Bank

A sign is seen outside a branch of the Co-operative Bank in central London May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne ordered an independent inquiry into Co-op Bank CPBB_p.L on Friday, with regulators also considering enforcement action against the lender.

The investigation has been jointly agreed with the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

“It will be led by an independent person appointed by the regulators, with the approval of the Treasury,” the finance ministry said.

The investigation won’t start until it is clear it will not prejudice any actions the two regulators may take, it added.