British PM's former spokesman arrested
May 30, 2012 / 9:23 AM / in 5 years

British PM's former spokesman arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Coulson, former editor of the News of the World and Former spokesman for Britian's Prime Minister David Cameron, leaves after giving evidence before the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the High Court in central London May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s former spokesman has been detained on suspicion of committing perjury in a court case in Scotland, Scotland’s Crown Office said on Wednesday.

Andy Coulson told a court case in 2010, while he was working for Cameron, that he had had no knowledge of illegal activities by reporters while he was editor of the News of the World. Coulson has since been arrested over allegations of phone hacking at the tabloid.

Coulson stood down in January 2011 after police reopened the hacking case. He has denied any knowledge of the crime.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Tim Castle

