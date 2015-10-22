Glasgow helicopter crash report reveals fuel switch error-media report

Rescue workers lift the wreckage of a police helicopter on to a trailer in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - A report into a police helicopter that crashed into a Glasgow pub in 2013 killing 10 people revealed that fuel switches were in the off position when they should have been on, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Britain’s air accident investigator (AAIB) has been briefing the families of victims this week, said the BBC, adding that the AAIB’s final report is expected to be published on Friday.

The police helicopter dropped from the sky onto the Clutha pub in Scotland’s biggest city when more than 100 people were inside, killing all three crew and seven others and injuring 32.

“We don’t comment on the report ahead of its publication,” a spokeswoman for the AAIB said when contacted by Reuters.

An earlier report from the investigator said both engines on the Eurocopter EC135 T2, made by a subsidiary of aerospace group Airbus, failed despite there being fuel in the main tank.

Crash experts say accidents are rarely caused by a single action or point of failure but are the result of a fragile chain of events.