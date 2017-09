HASTINGS, England - Briton Michael Smith defeated 75 players who came from four countries to win the World Crazy Golf Championships on Sunday for the third time.

Smith, 29, also took the title in 2011 and 2012. His final round of 32 guaranteed him the 1,000 pound ($1,536) prize. Pasi Aho, of Finland, came in second.

Players battled it out in six qualifying rounds over the 18-hole mini golf course before 18 golfers qualified for the final round.