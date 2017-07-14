Teenager arrested after five acid attacks in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Friday they arrested a teenager after five acid attacks in east London left several people with facial injuries including one with "life-changing" effects.

One of the victims had been on a moped when two assailants pulled up alongside him in another moped and threw a corrosive substance in his face, the Metropolitan police said. One of the pair then stole the vehicle.

Police were called to the first acid attack at 2125 GMT (5:25 p.m. ET) on Thursday, followed by four other incidents within the following hour and a half all in the east London area, which police said they were treating as linked.

Officers said they were continuing to investigate but had arrested a young man.

"A male, in his teens has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is currently in custody at an east London police station."