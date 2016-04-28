Two men, one woman charged with terrorism offences: UK police

LONDON (Reuters) - Two men and a woman have been charged with terrorism offences in the central English city of Birmingham, local police said on Thursday.

The West Midlands police said in a statement that the three had been charged with offences related the financing or preparation of “acts of terrorism”.

British police arrested five people last week as part of an investigation which a security source said was linked to the attacks in Paris and Brussels. Four were arrested in Birmingham, central England, and one at London’s Gatwick Airport.