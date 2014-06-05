Former UK pop star Gary Glitter charged with child sex offences

Former British pop star Gary Glitter (R) returns in a taxi to his home in London October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British pop star Gary Glitter, famous for his figure-hugging shiny silver all-in-one suits and platform shoes, was charged on Thursday with eight sexual offences against two teenage girls dating back to the 1970s.

Glitter, now 70, whose real name is Paul Gadd, shot to fame in the early 1970s with the hit “Rock and Roll” and became one of the leading figures in the “glam-rock” music fashion.

He was the first person to be arrested as part of a wider investigation into accusations of historic sex offences by show business personalities triggered by revelations late BBC television presenter Jimmy Savile had been a prolific sex offender for decades.

He will appear in court on June 19 charged with eight sexual offences between 1977 and 1980 against two girls aged 12 to 14 at the time.

“Having completed our review, we have concluded ... that there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest for Mr Gadd to be charged,” Chief Crown Prosecutor Baljit Ubhey said in a statement.

The prosecutor said no further action would be taken over five allegations made by two further complainants as there was insufficient evidence.

He is accused of four counts of indecent assault on one of the girls who was aged 12 or 13 at the time, “giving her a drug or other thing to facilitate sex”, and one count of sexual intercourse with a minor. He faces two counts of indecent assault in 1979 and 1980 relating to a second girl who was aged 13 or 14 at the time.

The broader police investigation into child sexual abuse, codenamed Operation Yewtree, has produced 17 arrests, with veteran Australian entertainer Rolf Harris currently on trial on 12 indecent assault charges.