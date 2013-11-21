FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No sign 'enslaved' women in London related or sexually abused: police
#World News
November 21, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

No sign 'enslaved' women in London related or sexually abused: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police said three women rescued from a London house after apparently being held as domestic slaves for 30 years were not related to each other and there was no evidence of sexual abuse.

Detective Inspector Kevin Hyland from the London Metropolitan Police’s Human Trafficking Unit said the women, aged 69, 57, and 30, had had limited freedom over the years.

But he said the youngest of three appeared to have been in servitude for her entire life.

“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Metropolitan Police deals with many cases of servitude and forced labor. We have seen some cases where people have been held for up to 10 years, but we have never seen anything of this magnitude before,” Hyland told reporters on Thursday.

Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison

