British police charge student with teacher's murder

(Reuters) - A 15-year-old schoolboy has been charged with murdering a female teacher in northern England, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Ann Maguire, 61, was fatally stabbed at Corpus Christi Catholic College in Leeds, West Yorkshire on Monday.

“We have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to charge this youth with the murder of Ann Maguire and that it is in the public interest to do so,” said Peter Mann, from the Yorkshire and Humberside Crown Prosecution Service.

Maguire was just months away from retiring in September after working at the school for more than 40 years, British media reported.