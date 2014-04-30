FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police charge student with teacher's murder
April 30, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

British police charge student with teacher's murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 15-year-old schoolboy has been charged with murdering a female teacher in northern England, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Ann Maguire, 61, was fatally stabbed at Corpus Christi Catholic College in Leeds, West Yorkshire on Monday.

“We have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to charge this youth with the murder of Ann Maguire and that it is in the public interest to do so,” said Peter Mann, from the Yorkshire and Humberside Crown Prosecution Service.

Maguire was just months away from retiring in September after working at the school for more than 40 years, British media reported.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore

