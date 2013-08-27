FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM recalls parliament from summer break to discuss Syria
August 27, 2013 / 11:55 AM / in 4 years

British PM recalls parliament from summer break to discuss Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron is recalling members of Britain’s lower house of parliament from their summer break to give them a chance to discuss how best to respond to a suspected chemical attack in Syria, a spokesman from his office said on Tuesday.

“There will be a government motion and a vote,” the spokesman told Reuters, adding that parliament would convene on Thursday. Holidaying lawmakers had not been due to resume their work until Monday, September 2.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Addison

