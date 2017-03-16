New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
LONDON Forget the top "Best in Show" prize, Olly the Jack Russell has gained his own celebrity status at Britain's Crufts dogs show after enthusiastically going off course and even falling flat on his face during the agility round of last week's competition.
Stumbling on jumps, going the wrong way and running off to the sidelines, the dog's energy and enthusiasm came through in Friday's session, a video of which has reached more than 7 million views on Crufts' YouTube channel.
"I would love to say it's out of character but no it's not, it's normal behavior," Olly's owner Karen Parker said. "He loves running, he loves playing and I think it just shows how much fun he's had."
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.