a year ago
Thousands gather at Stonehenge to watch summer solstice sunrise
June 21, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Thousands gather at Stonehenge to watch summer solstice sunrise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016.Kieran Doherty

SALISBURY PLAIN, England (Reuters) - Thousands of people watched the sun rise at Stonehenge on Tuesday after gathering at the ancient monument site in southern England to mark summer solstice.

English Heritage, which seeks to protect historical sites, said some 12,000 people watched the 04:52 a.m. (0352 GMT) sunrise at Stonehenge.

"The weather was fine throughout and the highlight of the evening was a spectacular full, strawberry moon over the ancient stones," it said in a statement. "The morning saw a glorious sunrise...met with chanting and cheering from the crowd."

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian,; Editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
