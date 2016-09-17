FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ex-commander says UK's 'withered' forces could not defend country: FT
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2016 / 8:54 AM / a year ago

Ex-commander says UK's 'withered' forces could not defend country: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's armed forces would be unable to defend the country against a serious military attack because they have been "withered" by cuts, a former senior commander warned before his retirement, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

In a 10-page memo sent to Defense Secretary Michael Fallon in April, General Richard Barrons, who was head of Britain's Joint Forces Command, said there was no plan to defend the nation against a conventional attack and it would be overwhelmed by a concerted Russian air campaign.

"Capability that is foundational to all major armed forces has been withered by design," Barrons said in the private memo which the FT said it had obtained.

Last year, the government committed Britain to meeting NATO's defense spending pledge of two percent of GDP until the end of the decade, and in its five-year defense plan announced last November promised to increase spending by 12 billion pounds ($15.6 billion) to 178 billion over the next decade.

However, defense spending cuts in real terms since 2010 to help cut a record budget deficit has meant that the size of the armed forces has shrunk by around one sixth while last year's review envisaged a reduction in civilian staff of 30 percent.

Reporting by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.