FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain to award U.S. firm Leidos military logistics contract
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 19, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Britain to award U.S. firm Leidos military logistics contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it would award a contract to run military logistics to Leidos Holdings Inc, a U.S. company specializing in defense and health services, as part of a plan to save 500 million pounds ($772 million) over 13 years.

The country’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) is outsourcing activities such as managing inventory and military equipment buying to save money and help reduce a record budget deficit.

The MOD on Thursday named Leidos as preferred bidder for the Logistics Commodities and Services program and said the deal would improve efficiency in procurement and stock control of food, clothing and other supplies, adding that Leidos would build a new fulfillment center.

“Today’s announcement will deliver state of the art warehousing systems to improve availability of supplies and better management of inventory for the Armed Forces,” Minister for Defense Equipment Philip Dunne said in a statement.

The MOD said that there were a number of steps to go before the contract was finalised.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.