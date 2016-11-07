Britain chosen as global F-35 fighter component repair hub

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had been chosen as a global repair hub providing maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for F-35 fighter avionic and aircraft components.
The decision will generate hundreds of millions of pounds of revenue for the British defense industry, with the potential to unlock more than 2 billion pounds of future F-35 support revenue over the lifetime of the program.
“This establishes Britain as a hub for all European F35s and is hugely positive news for our high-tech and innovative defense industry,” Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said.
“Building on the strong foundations of Britain’s pre-eminent and enduring defense partnership with the US, this decision supports British jobs and helps keep Britain safer and more secure.”
The UK offering will be based on a partnership enterprise between Defence Electronics & Components Agency (DECA), BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman, supported by key F-35 Original Equipment Manufacturers. The work will be centered in Wales.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison