10 months ago
November 7, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 10 months ago

Britain chosen as global F-35 fighter component repair hub

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A member of the Royal Navy walks past a model of a F-35 on the fairway at Celtic Manor golf club near Newport in Wales September 3, 2014.Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had been chosen as a global repair hub providing maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for F-35 fighter avionic and aircraft components.

The decision will generate hundreds of millions of pounds of revenue for the British defense industry, with the potential to unlock more than 2 billion pounds of future F-35 support revenue over the lifetime of the program.

"This establishes Britain as a hub for all European F35s and is hugely positive news for our high-tech and innovative defense industry," Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said.

"Building on the strong foundations of Britain’s pre-eminent and enduring defense partnership with the US, this decision supports British jobs and helps keep Britain safer and more secure."

The UK offering will be based on a partnership enterprise between Defence Electronics & Components Agency (DECA), BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman, supported by key F-35 Original Equipment Manufacturers. The work will be centered in Wales.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
