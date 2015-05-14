FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain scrambles Typhoon jets to escort Russian bombers
May 14, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Britain scrambles Typhoon jets to escort Russian bombers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to intercept two Russian long-range bombers near UK airspace north of Scotland, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

Intercepts of Russian aircraft by NATO have increased over the last year amid heightened tensions between the West and Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

“The aircraft were identified as Russian Bear aircraft which were escorted by the RAF Typhoon fighters until they were out of the UK area of interest. At no time did the Russian military aircraft cross into UK sovereign airspace,” a Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by William James

