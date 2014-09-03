FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to sign $5.8 billion deal with General Dynamics for armored vehicles
September 3, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

UK to sign $5.8 billion deal with General Dynamics for armored vehicles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The British government said it would sign a deal worth 3.5 billion pounds ($5.76 billion) on Wednesday with General Dynamics for new armored fighting vehicles, its biggest single order for such vehicles in over 30 years.

Prime Minister David Cameron will sign the defense contract for 589 new armored fighting vehicles to strengthen Britain’s armed forces as he sets off to host the two-day NATO summit in Wales that begins on Thursday, the government said in a statement.

The deal for the vehicle, also called Scout Specialist Vehicles, is expected to create 1,300 jobs in the UK, of which 300 would be in Wales.

“With the second largest defense budget in NATO ... we are ensuring Britain’s national security, staying at the forefront of the global race and providing leadership within NATO,” Cameron said in a press statement.

The vehicles, whose deliveries are planned to start in 2017, would be the army’s first fully digitalized armored vehicles. The vehicles were designed at General Dynamics in South Wales, alongside the Army, the government said.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
