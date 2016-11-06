FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police arrest nearly 50 at Anonymous protest in London
#World News
November 5, 2016 / 11:38 PM / 10 months ago

UK police arrest nearly 50 at Anonymous protest in London

Mask wearing protesters gather before the "Million Mask March" in London, Britain November 5, 2016.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they arrested 47 people on Saturday at an anti-capitalism demonstration in central London organized by the Anonymous hacking group.

Hundreds of protesters, many of them masked, took part in the protest which began in Trafalgar Square and moved to parliament.

Demonstrators chanted "Whose streets? Our streets" and "One solution, revolution" as they marched accompanied by police.

In a breakdown of an earlier tally of the arrests, when 33 people had been detained, police said 14 people were arrested for drugs offences and 11 for obstruction. One person was arrested for criminal damage.

Similar marches linked to Anonymous were due to take place in other cities around the world on Saturday.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
