UK PM welcomes Barclays' Diamond bonus waiver

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed on Tuesday the decision by Barclays ex-Chief Executive Bob Diamond to forgo his bonus this year.

“I think the decision to forego the bonus is a sign that that they understand public concerns and that they understand that there’s a need for a change in the culture of banking,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters.

Diamond resigned last week over a bank-rate fixing scandal at Barclays, but other banks are also believed to be involved.