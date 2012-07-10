FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM welcomes Barclays' Diamond bonus waiver
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

UK PM welcomes Barclays' Diamond bonus waiver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed on Tuesday the decision by Barclays ex-Chief Executive Bob Diamond to forgo his bonus this year.

“I think the decision to forego the bonus is a sign that that they understand public concerns and that they understand that there’s a need for a change in the culture of banking,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters.

Diamond resigned last week over a bank-rate fixing scandal at Barclays, but other banks are also believed to be involved.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Steve Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.