Bond director Guy Hamilton dies at 93: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British film director Guy Hamilton, who worked on four James Bond movies, has died at the age of 93 in Majorca, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Hamilton directed Sean Connery in “Goldfinger” and “Diamonds are Forever” and Roger Moore in “Live and Let Die” and “The Man with the Golden Gun”.

“Incredibly, incredibly saddened to hear the wonderful director Guy Hamilton has gone to the great cutting room in the sky,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

Hamilton also worked with Michael Caine in the Harry Palmer spy thriller “Funeral in Berlin”.

He also directed two Agatha Christie adaptations: “The Mirror Crack’d” with Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple and “Evil Under the Sun” with Peter Ustinov as Poirot.

He went to school in England but his family lived in France and he started his career in French cinema in the 1930s.

He was British director Carol Reed’s assistant for five years, but moved to become a director after World War Two.