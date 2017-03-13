FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Miami the Spaniel charms judges to win British dog show Crufts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
March 12, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 5 months ago

Miami the Spaniel charms judges to win British dog show Crufts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.

The black, white and brown gundog, whose full name is Afterglow Miami Ink, was crowned "Best in Show" after four days of competing with nearly 22,000 other dogs from 56 countries.

"He's pretty special ... I'm absolutely shocked and thrilled," handler Jason Lynn said after Miami won the finale of the 126-year old show, which is billed as the world's largest.

Frankie, a miniature poodle, came second and was named "Reserve Best in Show" after a seven-dog final at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.