Miami the Spaniel charms judges to win British dog show Crufts

LONDON (Reuters) - An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.

The black, white and brown gundog, whose full name is Afterglow Miami Ink, was crowned "Best in Show" after four days of competing with nearly 22,000 other dogs from 56 countries.

"He's pretty special ... I'm absolutely shocked and thrilled," handler Jason Lynn said after Miami won the finale of the 126-year old show, which is billed as the world's largest.

Frankie, a miniature poodle, came second and was named "Reserve Best in Show" after a seven-dog final at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England.