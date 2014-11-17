FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Weale says euro zone not as bad as some feared
#Bank of England
November 17, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of England's Weale says euro zone not as bad as some feared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), arrives for the ECB's monthly news conference in Frankfurt, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said recent data showed that the economic situation in the euro zone was less alarming than some people have feared.

Weale told website TheBusinessDesk.com that figures released last week showing the euro zone economy expanded by 0.2 percent in the third quarter suggested the situation was “not as gloomy as some people had feared”.

Weale is one of two members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee at the BoE to have voted for an increase in interest rates in recent months.

He said he was “looking forward to a positive business year in 2015. That’s what the MPC is forecasting, but at the same time, you can never be sure,” in the interview published on Monday.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
