FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England keeps rates on hold ahead of inflation report
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
November 6, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of England keeps rates on hold ahead of inflation report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man is reflected in a bus windscreen as he walks past the columns of the Bank of England on a sunny morning in the City of London, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept interest rates at 0.5 percent on Thursday ahead of the publication next week of new forecasts that will shape expectations for when the Bank will finally start to raise borrowing costs.

The BoE also said it would maintain at 375 billion pounds its stockpile of government bonds which it bought as part of its attempts to steer the economy through the fallout from the global financial crisis.

Both decisions were widely expected. The BoE has kept rates at their record low level since the depths of the financial crisis in early 2009.

The Bank is expected to raise rates only next year. A small majority of economists have predicted a first hike in the first quarter of 2015 while bets in financial markets point to the middle of the year or later.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.