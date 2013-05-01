FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK GDP growth welcome but not so significant: BoE's Broadbent
#Business News
May 1, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

UK GDP growth welcome but not so significant: BoE's Broadbent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a car scrap yard in east London January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - A return to growth in Britain’s economy in the first quarter of this year was welcome but did not have that much significance, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday.

“Given the amount of attention that was focused on it, it’s better that it should be up than down. But given the margin of error in these things, I don’t think it has that much significance,” he told reporters after a speech at the University of London.

Broadbent was responding to a question asking if the 0.3 percent increase in GDP in the first quarter had solidified his view that the British economy did not need more stimulus.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
