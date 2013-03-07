FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron says Bank of England must support recovery
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Cameron says Bank of England must support recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that the Bank of England had to play its part in getting Britain’s economy growing and said the government must curb spending and borrowing.

“We will not be able to build a sustainable recovery with long-term growth ... unless we fix this fundamental problem of excessive government spending and borrowing that undermines our whole economy,” Cameron told an audience in Yorkshire, England.

“The Bank of England must support the recovery without putting financial stability at risk,” Cameron said.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.