Cameron says Bank of England must support recovery

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that the Bank of England had to play its part in getting Britain’s economy growing and said the government must curb spending and borrowing.

“We will not be able to build a sustainable recovery with long-term growth ... unless we fix this fundamental problem of excessive government spending and borrowing that undermines our whole economy,” Cameron told an audience in Yorkshire, England.

“The Bank of England must support the recovery without putting financial stability at risk,” Cameron said.