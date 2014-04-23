FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK CBI factory orders slip in April, outlook strong
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

UK CBI factory orders slip in April, outlook strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Supermarine Spitfire MK18 is assembled in a hanger at the Aircraft Restoration Company in Duxford, Southern England September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - British factory orders unexpectedly slipped in April but prospects for the next three months were much more robust, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The total order book balance in the Confederation of British Industry’s industrial trends survey fell -1 from +6 in March, well below expectations for a reading of +7 though above the series’ long run average of -16.

The survey’s measure of the volume of total orders for the next three months rose to +32 from +19, the highest reading since September.

The quarterly survey from the CBI, released at the same time, showed an even more upbeat picture.

Total new orders showed the strongest increase since April 1995, and businesses expected the biggest increase in output over the next three months since July 1976.

Business optimism was also the highest since April 1973.

“Confidence is rapidly rising among British manufacturers, with a real sense of business optimism,” said Katja Hall, CBI chief policy director.

“Our industrial base is seizing a bigger role in the UK’s economic recovery, with output, orders and hiring all on the up.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.