FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONS to make changes to some economic data releases from January 2017
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 14, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

ONS to make changes to some economic data releases from January 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Offices are seen at dusk as St. Paul's Cathedral and construction cranes are seen on the skyline in the City of London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Thursday it will make changes to the way it publishes some of its economic data, which will mean that separate measures of output in the economy will be released together.

From January 2017, the ONS will start to publish data on construction, industrial production, trade and possibly services on the same day.

“This will allow (the) ONS to present a more coherent and consistent picture of UK economic activity, thereby better supporting public discussion about the UK economy,” it said in a statement.

Under the new schedule, the release of construction output will be brought forward by between one and seven days while the publication of trade data will either be unchanged or brought forward or delayed by one day.

The ONS said it was still considering whether to release data on the services sector alongside the construction, industrial production and trade figures or whether to keep it on the same day as balance of payments.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.