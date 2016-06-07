FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Big mergers drive UK takeover deal values to highest since financial crisis
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 7, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Big mergers drive UK takeover deal values to highest since financial crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A couple of mammoth mergers drove the value of takeovers of British companies to their highest level since the financial crisis during the first quarter, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said the value of takeovers of British companies rose to 49.4 billion pounds ($72.0 billion)in the first three months of the year, the highest amount since the second quarter of 2007 and up from 9.2 billion pounds at the end of 2015.

Almost all of this reflected the $52 billion merger of Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group.

The value of takeovers between British companies rose to 11.6 billion pounds, up from 1.2 billion pounds in the fourth quarter and the highest since the end of 2008.

The ONS said this mostly reflected BT Group's purchase of mobile operator EE.

The number of both foreign and domestic takeovers fell during the first quarter compared with the last three months of 2015, the ONS said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.