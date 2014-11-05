UK's NIESR nudges up 2015 growth forecast to 2.5 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy is likely to grow slightly faster next year than previously forecast, as robust business investment outweighs risks from the euro zone, a leading think tank said on Wednesday.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said it expected Britain’s economy to grow by 2.5 percent in 2015, up from a forecast of 2.3 percent NIESR made three months ago.

That would be less than the 3 percent growth NIESR is predicting for 2014 but a shade above Britain’s long-run average economic growth rate.

“Domestic demand growth appears to be somewhat more balanced, with business investment providing a greater positive contribution since the end of the Great Recession,” NIESR said.

The new forecasts are roughly in line with those from economists polled by Reuters last month, but less bullish than those published by the Bank of England in August, which are due to be refreshed next week.

BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said last month that the economic outlook had worsened since August’s forecasts, partly because of greater weakness in the euro zone.

NIESR said it now expected the BoE to keep rates on hold until June next year rather than its previous forecast of a February rate hike - a change in expectations which mirrors that seen in financial markets.

“Continued stagnation in the euro area poses the most significant external risk to the UK economy’s outlook,” it said.

The research body added that the puzzle of Britain’s poor productivity - among the worst in the Group of Seven rich nations - remained unsolved and posed the biggest domestic risk.

Other external risks were changes in U.S. monetary policy, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine and slowing emerging markets, NIESR said.