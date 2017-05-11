FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK economic growth slowing: NIESR think tank
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 11, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 3 months ago

UK economic growth slowing: NIESR think tank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district, London, Britain, January 9, 2017.Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economic growth probably slowed in the three months to April, the National Institute of Economic Social Research said on Thursday after data showed weaker-than-expected output in manufacturing and other sectors in early 2017.

"We estimate that growth slowed to 0.2 percent in the three months to April 2017, from 0.3 percent in the first quarter of this year," Rebecca Piggott, a research fellow at NIESR, said.

"Growth in the service sector has remained subdued, consistent with softer consumer spending growth. We expect the squeeze on household real incomes to continue as inflation accelerates throughout the year, reaching almost 3.5 percent by year end."

Pigott said the Bank of England - which kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday - was likely to continue to tolerate the rise in inflation which has been driven in large part by the fall in the value of the pound since last year's Brexit vote.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.