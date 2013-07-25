UK's Osborne says second quarter GDP data shows economy on the mend

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks in parliament next to Prime Minister David Cameron (R) in a still image taken from video in London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/UK Parliament via Reuters TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economic growth in the second quarter of 2013 has been stronger than the government forecast and shows the economy is recovering, finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.

Preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent in the April-to-June period compared with the previous quarter, in line with forecasts from economists polled by Reuters.

“These figures are better than forecast,” Osborne said in a statement released by his office. “Britain is holding its nerve, we are sticking to our plan, and the British economy is on the mend - but there is still a long way to go and I know things are still tough for families.”

Prime Minister David Cameron said in a post on Twitter: “Today’s economic growth figures are encouraging. We are on the right track - building an economy for hardworking people.”

(This story was corrected to fix time period in first paragraph to ‘second quarter of 2013’ from ‘second quarter of 2012’)