UK's Osborne says GDP data show recovery is broadly-based
January 28, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Osborne says GDP data show recovery is broadly-based

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday that new economic growth figures show the recovery is broadly based, and that abandoning the government’s economic plan would be the biggest risk to it continuing.

Britain’s economy grew 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 and recorded its fastest annual growth since the financial crisis, despite a slight slowdown in the last three months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday.

“Growth is broadly based, with manufacturing growing fastest of all,” said Osborne.

“It is more evidence that our long term economic plan is working. But the job is not done, and it is clear that the biggest risk now to the recovery would be abandoning the plan that’s delivering jobs and a brighter economic future.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken

