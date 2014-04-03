FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says vigilance needed on household debt, even as assets rise
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne says vigilance needed on household debt, even as assets rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne fields questions after giving a speech about changes to the tax and benefits regime at the old passenger terminal in Tilbury Docks, east of London March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday authorities must stay vigilant about household debt levels even though assets are rising in value at a faster pace than debt.

“Household assets are currently rising faster than household debt. The governor of the Bank (of England) before Christmas pointed out that the consumption that you were starting to see in the economy was not debt-fuelled consumption,” said Osborne, answering questions from a committee of lawmakers.

“But we have to stay vigilant,” he added.

Osborne said recent improvements to mortgage standards were an example of how bad practices of the past will not be repeated.

“That’s a good example of how, for quite a lot of this stuff, there is not a big macro tool you need to use, there are micro tools,” he said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
